Community Invited to ‘Christmas at Bluefield’ Concert and Reception

BLUEFIELD– Bluefield College will host its traditional Christmas at Bluefield music

extravaganza, Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m. each night

in Harman Chapel.

Known as the college’s Christmas gift to the Greater Bluefield community,

Christmas at Bluefield is open and free to the public as an annual celebration of the

birth of Christ through choral performances, carol singing, instrumental selections,

and scripture readings. The production will showcase students and professors from

BC’s Music and Theatre departments, along with voices from the community.

Designed to welcome and celebrate the Christmas season, Christmas at

Bluefield will feature sacred and familiar anthems, carols and praise songs offered

by BC’s Concert Band, Masterworks Chorale, Variations chamber singers, and Donna

Voce women’s ensemble.

BC’s Concert Band is a small company of instrumental musicians on string,

woodwind and brass who offer traditional concert performances on campus and in

the community. The Concert Band is directed by Dr. Charles Priest, assistant

professor of music and director of instrumental studies.

Under the direction of Dr. John Moir, director of choirs and voice for the BC

Department of Music, Masterworks Chorale combines the talents of Bluefield

College students and community singers in performing renowned classics of sacred

and secular choral music. Well known for its performance of large-scale classical

works, Masterworks is BC’s largest music ensemble with up to 50 voices.

Also under the direction of Dr. Moir, Variations is a select, auditioned chorus

of BC students that performs a wide variety of challenging choral literature. In

addition to performing on-campus concerts, Variations tours annually throughout

the region, singing at churches, conferences, and public and private schools. The

group has also performed in New York at Carnegie Hall and at the Lincoln Center,

and has toured internationally in Austria, Italy, and the Czech Republic.

Donna Voce is Bluefield College’s newest music ensemble and is comprised of

only women’s voices. This select group of singers is also directed by Dr. Moir.

Bluefield College theatre professors Charles Reese and Rebecca McCoy-Reese will

provide dramatic scripture readings for the program.

A reception hosted by BC president Dr. David Olive will follow each

production in Shott Hall and will include hot cider, coffee, meatballs, cheese, nuts,

cookies, and other holiday treats. For more information, please contact the Bluefield

College Office of Public Relations by email at bcnews@bluefield.edu or by phone at

276-326- 4212.

