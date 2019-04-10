Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Community Foundation of the Virginia’s now accepting applications for the 2019 Grants Cycle
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Community Foundation of the Virginia’s now accepting applications for the 2019 Grants Cycle

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 10, 2019, 13:58 pm

8
0
BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The Community Foundation’s 23rd annual Grants Application Period is now open and applications will be accepted through July 1, 2019.
Information about applying for a grant is posted on the Foundation Web site ( http://cfvinc.org/) or can be requested from the Foundation office by calling 304-324-0222.
Applications must be received by the Foundation by July 1, 2019, or postmarked by that date to be considered.
Applicants will be notified if their application was approved following action by the Foundation Board of Directors at its September meeting.
The Community Foundation of the Virginias, Inc. provides grants support to nonprofit organizations serving the people of Mercer County, West Virginia and Tazewell County, Virginia.
Since its inception, the Community Foundation has awarded more than $1,800,000 in grants and scholarships to worthwhile organizations and students in its service area.
Previous PostW.Va. governor: 'I don't have anything whatsoever to hide'
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X