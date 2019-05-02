Community Foundation Of The Virginia’s Now Accepting Applications For The 2019 Grants Cycle

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The Community Foundation’s 23rd annual Grants Application Period is now open and applications will be accepted through July 1, 2019.

Information about applying for a grant is posted on the Foundation Web site (http://cfvinc.org/) or can be requested from the Foundation office by calling 304-324-0222.

Applications must be received by the Foundation by July 1, 2019, or postmarked by that date to be considered.

Applicants will be notified if their application was approved following action by the Foundation Board of Directors at its September meeting.

The Community Foundation of the Virginias, Inc. provides grants support to nonprofit organizations serving the people of Mercer County, West Virginia and Tazewell County, Virginia.

Since its inception, the Community Foundation has awarded more than $1,800,000 in grants and scholarships to worthwhile organizations and students in its service area.