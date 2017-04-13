    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Rachel Ayers Apr 13, 2017

    Check out our latest episode of Community Forum featuring West Virginia favorite, Homer Hickam and Rocket Boys Festival organizer Scott Hill!

    Rachel Ayers

