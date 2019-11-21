Community feedback sought on proposed Ohio River bridge

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – Officials ask for community feedback on a proposed Ohio River bridge connecting West Virginia and Ohio.

The bridge would be the final step in the long-anticipated Tri-State Outer Belt linking the two states and parts of Interstate 64. The KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission is asking for feedback on three potential corridors for the proposed bridge, which would be called the Huntington Outer Belt.

A public meeting was held this week for residents to hear about a feasibility study on the new crossing and provide feedback. Feedback submitted online is due no later than Dec. 20.

Another public meeting will be held in the spring, when a draft report on the crossing is due. A final report due in June will determine the project’s viability.