Community Connections kicks off sober driving campaign

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Holiday season also means party season, but it’s important to remember to not get behind the wheel unless you are sober. The “Tie One On For Safety” campaign is supposed to serve as that reminder and Community Connections along with other various organizations in Mercer County came together to launch the campaign on Thursday.

“That is a special day throughout the state and also throughout the nation where people will take red ribbons and tie them on their vehicles to promote and remind people to be safe over the holidays because drinking and abuse increases over the holidays,” Derek Wilson, the chairman for the Mercer County Substance Abuse Coalition, said. “And what we want to do is remind people to not use and abuse.”

That’s why those at the Mercer County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition took time out of their meeting to start the campaign in partnership with Community Connections as well as SADD and local law enforcement. Chief W.V. Worley with the Bramwell Police Department was one of the law enforcement officials there to show support and urge safe habits during the holidays

“I guess the best thing if you think you’re going to have a problem, have a plan,” Cheif Worley said. “Have somebody to call that can come and get you and don’t put yourself in the position to have an accident.”

Those at the meeting say they have seen too many instances where a time of cheer turns into a time of tragedy.

“Because there’s a lot of tragedy that happens over the holidays with accidents, with people that may drink and drive or use and abuse some type of substance, and this way we can remind them to second guess themselves before they go out. It’s just a little reminder,” Wilson said.

If you would also like a reminder and want to participate, you can call Community Connections at (304) 913-4956 or stop by their office to pick up a ribbon.