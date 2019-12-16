Community Connections and Mercer County DHHR partner up to collect donations

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Community Connections and the Mercer County DHHR are teaming up for the fourth year to collect donations for those in custodial care.

This year’s goal is to raise $500 and collect items to help gift those in need. The DHHR has an angel tree set up inside with ornaments listing potential gifts for each client. There are over 100 adults in need and most have not been adopted from the tree yet.

“We are a giving community and we need to give to all. Sometimes we do forget about those that are in these group homes and such because they’re not on the typical radar. We work a lot with kids, we work with other groups around the county, but there are people that still get forgotten and I think this fills that gap. Anything we can do to help with that, that’s what we want to do,” says Executive Director with Comunity Connections Greg Puckett.

Items can be dropped off between now and December 23 at the Community Connections office in Princeton.