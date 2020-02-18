Community cleanup event announced in Richlands after floods

RICHLANDS, VA (WOAY) – The Richlands Police Department has announced that a cleanup and rebuilding effort from the floods earlier this month will take place on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

Richlands Police Department released the following information:

“In an effort to help our residents in their cleanup and rebuilding efforts from the Flood on February 6, 2020, the Town of Richlands, Tazewell County, the Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Team, Southwest Virginia Community College, and many more local organizations, have teamed up to organize a volunteer day. The SBC Relief Team has targeted forty homes thus far, to address in our area, in which qualify for assistance with both cleanup & rebuilding efforts through their organization. In partnership with Southwest Virginia Community College, we are asking for volunteers to help with physical labor on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. All volunteers are asked to meet at 08:00 am at the Richlands Police Department to sign up, be given team assignments & locations, and tasks to complete. The Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens will be providing a hot meal for lunch, located at their Richlands location on Front Street. We hope that this organized event, “Neighbors helping Neighbors,” will help our people get back on their feet after the damaging flood.

We are asking for your support in showcasing our combined effort to help our wonderful people and see no better way to do so than by letting everyone see just how great the people of Richlands, Tazewell County, and volunteers from all over the region, state, and country, truly are.”