Community Asked To Wear Blue To Honor Bluefield Police Officer Killed

By May 29, 2019, 11:09 am

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – It will be two years since a Bluefield Police Officer was killed in the line of duty.

On Thursday, March 30, it will mark the two year anniversary of the passing of Lt. Aaron Lloyd Crook. He died in the line of duty, of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident, while assisting another officer on a DUI traffic stop.

The Hinton Hope Foundation is asking that everyone wear blue on Thursday, 5/30/19. Lt Crook grew up here in Summers County. “We want to pay tribute to him; he was an outstanding law enforcement officer with the City of Bluefield, WV and a Veteran of our Armed Forces. We ask that you post a photo of you wearing blue to our page using the hashtag #HonorLtCrook”

Here is the link to the Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/hintonhope/

“Lt. Crook is missed beyond words in our department. He was the epitome of an outstanding police officer and worked tirelessly serving the citizens of Bluefield. He was a mentor to young officers and loved guiding and teaching them.

Out of this tragedy, we have seen countless acts of goodness and support. People near and far have been so generous in helping Lt. Crook’s family through this difficult first year. We are very grateful for everything you have done for them and the prayers for our department.

Today is a sad milestone, please keep Lt. Crooks family, children, and our department in your thoughts and prayers. We will never forget our fallen brother.”

Lt. Aaron Lloyd Crook EOW 5/30/2017

