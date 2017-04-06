WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch National News Comedian Don Rickles has died at age 90
National NewsTop Stories

Comedian Don Rickles has died at age 90

Scott PickeyBy Apr 06, 2017, 14:19 pm

190
0
Advertisement

LOS ANGELES (ABC NEWS) – Comedian Don Rickles died Thursday morning as a result of kidney failure, his publicist confirmed to ABC News.

The rep added that the Emmy Award winner was at home in Los Angeles at the time of his death.

He would have turned 91 on May 8.

Rickles, a best-selling author who was known for his regular visits to late-night shows, is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara, his daughter, Mindy Mann, Mann’s husband Ed, and two grandchildren, Ethan and Harrison Mann.

Funeral services will be private, and the family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Larry Rickles Endowment Fund at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Comments

comments

Previous PostALDI Recalls Peas Due to Listeria
Scott Pickey

Closings and Delays

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives