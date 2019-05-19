Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Local NewsTop Stories

Columbia kidnapping suspect captured after high-speed chase through West Virginia

Terell BaileyBy May 19, 2019, 17:17 pm

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO/WOAY)- A man wanted for kidnapping and stealing a car from a restaurant in Five Points has been captured after a high-speed chase Sunday.

Columbia police say the suspect, David Monts was apprehended in Greenbrier County, West Virginia after a high-speed chase.

 

Monts was initially found inside a vehicle that was reportedly stolen from a gas station in Efland, NC, according to police.

Authorities there also found the silver Mercedes that was stolen from the Five Points Chick-Fil-A Saturday morning after the owner left the car running.

