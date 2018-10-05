BREAKING NEWS
Color Run/Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 05, 2018, 10:11 am

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY)- Bluefield Regional Medical Center’s Healthy Woman will be hosting a community event to raise awareness for breast cancer.

 

A Color Run/Walk will be held at the Bluefield City Park on Thursday, October 11th from 5:00 -7:30 p.m.

 

This event is free and open to everyone. The first 200 to register will receive a free bandana and sunglasses. More than 20 vendors and businesses from the area will participate in this non-competitive event by providing booth exhibits and free health screenings.

Dr. Jessica Svingen with BRMC Family Medicine Residency Clinic will be presenting a brief, but informative talk about breast cancer immediately following the Color Run/Walk.

“The Healthy Woman program is designed to support a healthy mind, body and spirit for women – and the families they care for. I am excited to be able to coordinate events like this for women in our area. I would like to welcome any woman interested in gaining knowledge on living a healthy lifestyle to come and join us. Although October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month, the Color Run will raise awareness for all cancers and honor survivors,” says Sherri Cox, Healthy Woman Coordinator.

Healthy Woman membership is free and open to all women over the age of 19. Refreshments will be served and door prizes will be provided by all participating vendors. Registration and vendor visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. and the Color Run/Walk will begin at 6:00 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine!

For more information about the Healthy Woman program or this event, contact Sherri Cox at (304) 327-1651.

X