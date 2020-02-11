Collegiate Recovery Program being developed at Concord University

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – The Collegiate Recovery Community and Program being developed at Concord University will provide support for students in recovery from addiction who are seeking a degree in higher education.

Concord University’s Collegiate Recovery Community (CUCRC) will offer services, support, connection and fun for students in recovery from alcohol, drugs, eating disorders, domestic violence, gambling, etc. Family support will be offered for those who have a loved one in addiction or in recovery.

Concord is one of seven schools that make up the Southern West Virginia Collegiate Peer Recovery Network. The network has been established through funds awarded to the Alliance for the Economic Development of Southern West Virginia by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Behavioral Health from the State Opioid Response (SOR) grant. Federal SOR funding originating from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration supports the SOR grants.

Kim Holmes will serve as Concord’s Collegiate Recovery Coach. Holmes is a Collegiate Peer Recovery Specialist at Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center, one of the behavioral health centers working with the Southern West Virginia Collegiate Peer Recovery Network.

“Here at Concord University, we want to create a judgment free zone for people in recovery, people curious about recovery and allies of those in recovery,” she said.

Holmes has been in long-term recovery since Aug. 18, 1990. During her career, she has taught at the Industrial Home for Youth in Salem, W.Va. and managed the WV Child Abuse and Adult Abuse Hotline. Her office at Concord is located in the John David Smith House. She may be reached at kholmes@concord.edu or kimberlyholmes@shcmhc.com or 304-800-6118.

A Community Meet and Greet for Concord’s Collegiate Recovery Program is being planned and will be announced a later date.