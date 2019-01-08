College Student Looking To Open Food Pantry In Raleigh County

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WOAY) – One local college student wants to give back to his community.

Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church, located in Crab Orchard has seen the need for a food pantry in Raleigh County. Throughout the Raleigh County area, they surpassed their goal during the Holiday Season when it came down to feeding those in need within the community. Now the church has plans to add a new program call Feed the Need, which will provide food to anyone in surrounding counties help.

“Anyone that comes to us, we are going to give them food. We don’t turn anyone away, we are not called to be the judge of who needs it or who does not, we see the call to help people,” said Corey Handy with Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church

If you would like to donate to the food pantry, you can contact them at 304-252-8038.

