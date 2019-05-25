College Signings at Liberty, Summers County

Glen Daniel, WV & Hinton, WV (WOAY) – Four area high school seniors signed letters of intent Friday to continue their baseball careers in college.

Liberty’s Chris Begley is headed to Alice Lloyd College in Kentucky, where he plans to major in education. Begley was one of the standout players for the Raiders in recent seasons, earning All-State Special Honorable Mention in 2018. He says there are multiple lessons he’s taken from high school baseball that will help him succeed in college.

A trio of Summers County Bobcats – Chase Adkins, Clay Jordan, and Will Whittaker – all signed Friday to play at Bluefield State College. All three mentioned the opportunity to stay close to home playing a role, and they are excited to remain teammates after playing on the same teams for many years. Adkins plans to study criminal justice and later enter law school, Jordan will major in computer science, and Whittaker will major in mechanical engineering.