College Reiterates “No Means No,” Teaches Consent

Apr 16, 2019

BEAVER, W.Va. (WOAY) –  Students at New River Community and Technical College are getting a refresh on “no means no,” in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“It impacts our neighbors, our friends, our  family, our loved ones,” said Samantha Lilly from the Women’s Resource Center. “Having this awareness month on campus and providing an outreach of information is really impactful.”

The college teamed up with community resources from across their reach to raise awareness about sexual violence

At events scheduled throughout the month, the college’s “I Ask” theme will focus on the idea of consent. Administrators want to emphasize that consent is not only healthy, but a necessary part of everyday interactions.

“[It’s] bringing it back to the basics,” said Lilly. “It’s bringing it back to consent and healthy relationships [and] establishing boundaries, so that others feel that they have the power…to vocalize where those boundaries are.”

The college also hopes to show students that it is on their side.

“We are just making them aware that they’re available to come to the college,” said Wanda Johnson, coordinator of student activities. “We have counselors at the Student Success Center– counselors that are trained to help them out.”

If you need help from the Women’s Resource Center, call the 24-hour hotline at (304) 255-2559.

Kassie Simmons

