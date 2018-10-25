Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
College policy oversight agency chairman counters criticisms

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 25, 2018, 04:30 am

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission’s board chairman is defending the agency against criticisms from West Virginia University President Gordon Gee.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports board Chairman Michael Farrell sent members of the governor’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Four-Year Higher Education a letter this week defending the Policy Commission and countering Gee’s disapproval.

 

Farrell’s letter says the urgency and brevity of time the Policy Commission has to complete its mission, including implementing the state accountability system over colleges’ funding, has deprived the Blue Ribbon Commission the opportunity to objectively learn about the value the Policy Commission has added to schools.

West Virginia University News Director April Kaull said in an email Tuesday afternoon that Gee was still reviewing the letter. She didn’t say why Gee considers the Policy Commission burdensome.

 

Daniella Hankey

Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor. Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members. As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.

