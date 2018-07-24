WOAY – Watch lists for individual college football awards continued Tuesday for the Bronko Nagurski Award and Outland Trophy.
West Virginia, Marshall, and Virginia Tech all had at least one player named to either or both lists; this means that the Mountaineers currently have six players on lists for seven awards. The Herd have five players on lists for six awards, and the Hokies have three players on lists for five awards. It is not mandatory for a player to be on a preseason watch list to be eligible for a particular award.
Among the watch lists nominees for the Outland Trophy – which goes to the nation’s best interior lineman – are WVU’s Yodny Cajuste, Marshall’s Ryan Bee, and Virginia Tech’s Ricky Walker. Bee and Walker are also on the list for the Nagurski Award (best defensive player), along with the Mountaineers’ Dravon Askew-Henry and David Long Jr.
Watch lists continue Wednesday with the Lou Groza and Ray Guy Awards
College Football Watch List Update – July 24
West Virginia Mountaineers
Will Grier (Maxwell, O’Brien); David Sills V (Maxwell, Biletnikoff); David Long Jr. (Bednarik, Nagurski); Gary Jennings Jr. (Biletnikoff); Dravon Askew-Henry (Thorpe, Nagurski); Yodny Cajuste (Outland)
Marshall Thundering Herd
Tyre Brady (Biletnikoff); Levi Brown (Rimington); Malik Gant (Thorpe); Juwon Young (Butkus); Ryan Bee (Nagurski, Outland)
Virginia Tech Hokies
Josh Jackson (Maxwell); Ricky Walker (Bednarik, Nagurski, Outland); Kyle Chung (Rimington)