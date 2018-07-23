College Football Watch List Update – July 23

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Matt Digby Jul 23, 2018

WOAY – Watch lists continue to be released this month for individual college football awards, with two lists announced on Monday.

WVU’s Dravon Askew-Henry & Marshall’s Malik Gant are both on the list for the Thorpe Award, given to the best defensive back in the country. Askew-Henry was fourth in tackles for the Mountaineers in 2017, while Gant recorded 100 tackles and was named to Conference USA’s preseason team.

Marshall’s Juwon Young is also on the watch list for the Butkus Award, given to the top linebacker. He recorded 41 tackles in nine games last season.

Watch lists continue Tuesday with the Nagurski Award & Outland Trophy.

West Virginia Mountaineers
Will Grier (Maxwell, O’Brien); David Sills V (Maxwell, Biletnikoff); David Long Jr. (Bednarik); Gary Jennings Jr. (Biletnikoff); Dravon Askew-Henry (Thorpe)

Marshall Thundering Herd
Tyre Brady (Biletnikoff); Levi Brown (Rimington); Malik Gant (Thorpe); Juwon Young (Butkus)

Virginia Tech Hokies
Josh Jackson (Maxwell); Ricky Walker (Bednarik); Kyle Chung (Rimington)

