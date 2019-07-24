College Football Watch List Update – July 23

WOAY – Two more watch lists were announced Tuesday regarding individual college football awards.
West Virginia and Marshall were both represented on the watch list for the Outland Trophy, given annually to the best interior lineman in the country. Two Mountaineers were selected in Colton McKivitz and Josh Sills, who have started multiple years on WVU’s offensive line. McKivitz was the lone Mountaineer named to the Big 12 Preseason team two weeks ago.
Also on the Outland Trophy watch list is Marshall’s Levi Brown, who is also on the Rimington Award list. The senior center was one of four Marshall players named to Conference USA’s Preseason team earlier this month.
Virginia Tech had one player, Rayshard Ashby, named to the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which honors the top defensive player. Ashby is the fourth Hokie named to a watch list over the last two weeks.
Watch List Tally Through July 23
WEST VIRGINIA: Jovani Haskins (Mackey Award), Colton McKivitz (Outland Trophy), Josh Sills (Outland Trophy)
MARSHALL: Levi Brown (Rimington Award & Outland Trophy), Chris Jackson (Jim Thorpe Award), Armani Levias (Mackey Award)
VIRGINIA TECH: Rayshard Ashby (Bronko Nagurski Trophy), Damon Hazelton (Biletnikoff Award), Dalton Keene (Mackey Award), Ryan Willis (Maxwell Award)