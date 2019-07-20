College Football Watch List Update – July 19

WOAY – The first week of watch list announcements for individual college football awards came to a close Friday, with the Mackey and Rimington Awards.
West Virginia’s Jovani Haskins, Marshall’s Armani Levias, and Virginia Tech’s Dalton Keene are all on the watch list for the Mackey Award, given annually to the best tight end in the country. Haskins played 12 games last year for the Mountaineers, recording his first touchdown catch against Kansas. Levias caught three touchdowns for the Thundering Herd last year, while Keene had three touchdowns receptions for the Hokies; he was All-ACC Honorable Mention in 2018.
Marshall senior Levi Brown is on the Rimington Trophy watch list for a third time; this award goes to the best offensive center in college football. Brown was one of four Marshall players selected to Conference USA’s Preseason Team earlier this week, with the Herd projected to win the league’s East division.
Watch list announcements continue Monday with the Jim Thorpe Award for top defensive back, and the Butkus Award for best linebacker.