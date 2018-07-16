College Football Watch List Update – July 16

WOAY – Monday marked the watch list announcements for two individual college football honors, the Maxwell Award (best overall player as voted on by those affiliated with the Maxwell Football Club) and Chuck Bednarik Award (best defensive player).
West Virginia is represented on both lists, with quarterback Will Grier & wide receiver David Sills V named to the Maxwell list, while linebacker David Long Jr. is on the Bednarik list. All three were named to the Big 12’s Preseason Team last week. In total, there are 18 players from the Big 12 on the two lists.
Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson is also on the Maxwell watch list, as he seeks to continue the success of his record-setting freshman season. Jackson passed for 20 touchdowns and nearly 3,000 yards, and was named ACC Freshman of the Week twice in 2017. Defensive lineman Ricky Walker was named to the Bednarik watch list; he was an All-ACC Honorable Mention last year.
Watch list announcements continue Tuesday with the Davey O’Brien Award (best quarterback).