College Football Update – September 29

WOAY – West Virginia remains undefeated after a 42-34 win at Texas Tech on Saturday in Lubbock, Texas. Quarterback Will Grier threw for 370 yards and three touchdowns, as the Mountaineers raced out to a 35-10 lead at halftime. However, the Red Raiders mounted a comeback in the second half, though Keith Washington did return an interception 51 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. WVU returns to Morgantown Saturday for a noon kickoff with Kansas.
Marshall opened Conference USA play with a come-from-behind, 20-17 road win at Western Kentucky. Isaiah Green threw two touchdown passes to Tyre Brady, including the winner with 1:44 left. However, the Hilltoppers advanced inside the red zone in the final minute, before the Thundering Herd defense recovered a fumble to secure the win. Marshall now has a short week, with Middle Tennessee visiting Huntington on Friday evening, the Herd went 1-1 in Friday games last year.
Virginia Tech rebounded from the Old Dominion loss with a 31-14 win at Duke to move to 2-0 in ACC play. Ryan Willis threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns in his first start as a Hokie, while Steven Peoples ran for 47 yards and a score. The Hokies return to Blacksburg next Saturday for their first ever home game against Notre Dame.
In Mountain East play, Concord lost 61-21 at Shepherd. The Mountain Lions fell behind 13-0 early, but did score 10 unanswered points to pull within 27-19 at halftime. However, the Rams maintained momentum throughout the second half. Kyle Akin threw for 152 yards and one touchdown pass for the Mountain Lions, who return home next Saturday to host Glenville State.