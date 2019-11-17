College Football Update – November 16

WOAY – West Virginia football came from behind on the road to win its first game in more than a month, a 24-20 victory at Kansas State. In his first start for the Mountaineers, Jarrett Doege threw for 234 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown to Bryce Wheaton in the fourth quarter. WVU (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) returns to Morgantown next week when they host Oklahoma State.
Virginia Tech is bowl-eligible for a 27th straight year following a 45-0 win at Georgia Tech, their first victory over the Yellow Jackets since 2015. Hendon Hooker recorded three total touchdowns (one passing, two rushing), while the defense held Georgia Tech to 134 total yards. The Hokies (7-3, 4-2 ACC) return to Blacksburg next Saturday for Senior Day against Pittsburgh.
Concord football finished its 2019 season Saturday with a 27-20 loss to Wheeling; it’s the first win for the Cardinals’ football program, which began varsity play earlier this year. Kyle Akin threw for 169 yards and a touchdown for the Mountain Lions, but also four interceptions. Concord finishes the season 1-10.
Bluefield College returned from an unexpected bye week to visit Point University, with the Skyhawks winning 24-6. The Rams were held scoreless until the fourth quarter, when Aidan Wilder with Traymin Jackson for a touchdown pass. Bluefield (3-7) finishes their season next week against Kentucky Christian.