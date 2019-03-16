College Basketball Update – March 15

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball saw its Cinderella run in the Big 12 Tournament end with a semifinal loss to Kansas in Kansas City.

The Mountaineers had an early lead in the game before the Jayhawks took an eight-point lead into halftime, quickly extending the lead to double digits in the 88-74 victory. Lamont West led WVU with 16 points, while Derek Culver recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Also on Friday, Marshall men’s basketball accepted an invitation to the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament; it will be their third appearance in the tournament. The Thundering Herd will host a first-round game on Tuesday.