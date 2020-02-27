College Basketball Update – February 26

WOAY – Concord basketball began its final week of the regular season with a doubleheader sweep of West Virginia State Wednesday night in Athens.

The Lady Lions fell behind 31-18 after the opening quarter, but rallied to win 103-77 and increase their win streak to six games. Riley Fitzwater recorded a second career triple-double (20 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 blocks), while Madison May paced Concord with 33 points. The Mountain Lion men were also winners over the Yellow Jackets, with the 89-75 victory guaranteeing them a spot in the Mountain East Tournament next week. David Mulumba came close to a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds. Concord finishes the regular season Saturday at home against Glenville State.

WVU Tech began its River State Conference Tournament campaigns Wednesday in Beckley. However, the Lady Golden Bears dropped a 72-71 contest to IU Kokomo; Brittney Justice led WVU Tech with 19 points, while Laura Requena reached 1,000 career points. The Lady Golden Bears will still compete in the NAIA National Tournament next month, due to being RSC regular season champions.

The Golden Bear men advanced to the semifinals with a 108-81 victory over Alice Lloyd College. Juvante’ Hayes led the Golden Bears with 20 points, with Junior Arrey, Andreas Jonsson, Tamon Scruggs, and Darrin Martin also reaching double figures. Noah Young led all scorers with 24 points for Alice Lloyd. The Golden Bears will play IU Kokomo in the semifinals Saturday in Summersville.