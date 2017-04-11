College Baseball Weekly Honors – April 10

Advertisement



WOAY – West Virginia’s Michael Grove was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week and a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Grove retired the first 23 batters he faced on Saturday against Kansas, taking a perfect game into the 8th inning. West Virginia won two of three over the Jayhawks, and will visit Maryland Tuesday.

Concord baseball’s Jordan Clark was named Mountain East Player of the Week after going 9-for-17 in five games last week, as the Mountain Lions went 4-1 in that stretch. Clark had two home runs and nine RBI. Eli Flynn was a co-Pitcher of the Week after picking up three saves, bringing his season total to five.

Concord hosts West Virginia Wesleyan in a four-game series Friday and Saturday.

