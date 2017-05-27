College Baseball Update – May 26

Advertisement



WOAY – West Virginia baseball’s run in the 2017 Big 12 Tournament will continue after the Mountaineers won 12-7 to eliminate top seed Texas Tech Friday in Oklahoma City.

The Red Raiders led for much of the contest, before WVU rallied to tie the game at six and force extra inning. The Mountaineer offense posted six runs in the extra frame, and while Texas Tech got one run back, it was not enough to stay alive in the conference tournament.

West Virginia will play Oklahoma State at 10 AM Eastern time on Saturday. They’d need to beat the Cowboys twice to advance to Sunday’s championship; Oklahoma State won 8-4 on Thursday.

Bluefield College’s season came to an end Friday after a 13-1 loss to Oklahoma Baptist in the NCCAA World Series. The Rams took an early lead, before giving up 13 unanswered runs, including eight in the 7th inning.

Having gone 2-2 in pool play, the Rams are eliminated from contention for the semifinals. They finish the season 32-30.

