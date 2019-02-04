Cody Jinks To Perform At WV State Fair

LEWISBURG, WV – State Fair Officials are excited to announce that Cody Jinks will perform on Friday, August 9, at the 2019 State Fair of West Virginia! Tickets for this show will go on sale Friday, February 8, at 10 am.

“Cody Jinks is one of the most dynamic up-and-coming singers in the industry today,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “We are excited to be bringing him to the stage as one of the first announcements for the 2019 concert series. Stay tuned for more announcements in the coming weeks!”

Ticket prices and details on how to order can be found at www.statefairofwv.com. Tickets will only be available via Etix at http://statefairofwv.com/entertainment/ or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday 9 am – 6 pm or Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later in the spring.

Cody Jinks

Rolling Stone said it best about Cody Jinks: “Rule Changing Country Music”

With his smooth baritone and lonesome, dark-hued country songs, the Saving Country Music Album of the Year award winner is proving that Country Music empowered by credibility has made its way to the masses. This did not happen overnight for Jinks, who has spent the better part of the last 10 years playing numerous empty bar rooms to a never ending financial loss. “Yeah, I’ve been pretty good at losing money. Not the greatest feeling in the world to be gone from home for long stretches of time, only to walk in the door broke. But I never gave up. Never even had that thought.”

His latest critically-acclaimed album I’m Not The Devil smashed his Personal Chart Records, Breaking Top 5 On Billboard Country And Independent Album Charts. Pandora called I’m Not The Devil “a gift from above for country fans of all stripes.”

Get your tickets early, because Cody Jinks is selling out everywhere he goes.

The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 95 years with “Summer’s Greatest Adventure”, on August 8-17, 2019. The State Fair of West Virginia, with a $13.8 million dollar economic impact on the state of West Virginia, is a 501 © 3 non-profit corporation committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education. For more information, please visit www.statefairofwv.com, or follow fair events on Facebook and Twitter.