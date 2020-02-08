Coalfield Tournament Begins in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – While high school basketball was postponed Friday due to the weather, high school wrestling fans were able to see an exciting first of the Coalfield Tournament at Oak Hill.

14 schools made the trip to Fayette County, with Greenbrier West leading the team standings after Friday’s matches with 77 points. Greenbrier East is second with 61.5 points, while Independence is third with 59.5. The Patriots have won the last six Coalfield tournaments.

Among the individual highlights was Oak Hill senior Ashby West winning his 150th career match on Friday. West was the state runner-up at 120 last year, with plans to return to Huntington and make another deep run.

Day 2 of the Coalfield Tournament begins Saturday at 10 AM, with championship matches scheduled for 6 PM.