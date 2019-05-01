Coalfield Conference AA Track & Field Championship

Coal City, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from the Coalfield Conference Class AA Track & Field Championship at Independence.

Shady Spring would finish first in both the boys’ and girls’ team standings, but Oak Hill would have success in several events, including both 4×800 meter relays, the girls 100 meter dash (won by Shannon Farrow), and both 1600 mile runs – won by Courtney Smith and Mason Harp.

The Red Devils finished second in both team standings, while Nicholas County finished third. The top individual point-getters were Erica Hegele (Shady Spring) and Michael Beasley (Oak Hill).

Midland Trail & Greenbrier West were among the teams who fared well at the Class A championship in Richwood. Track & field regionals are next week, with the state tournament scheduled for May 17-18 in Charleston.