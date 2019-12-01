Coal Town Christmas has arrived

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Exhibition Coal mine was turned into a winter wonderland and the kids were loving it.

Lauren Derringer says she loves ice skating. “It makes me feel free, it’s fun and different.”

The Coaltown Christmas is actually regarded as one of the best small town Christmas celebrations in the U.S. by Home and Garden TV.

Parks and Rec Director Leslie Baker says they have an activity for everybody. “Christmas makes you think of your family, we have Santa Clause greeting the children, the underground tours and this year we also have the Ice Skating rink.”

Lauren Derringer says ice skating can teach you a thing or two about life. “it helps you overcome your fears, going fast, falling or even getting embarrassed.”

Coal town Christmas will continue on Friday, December 6th and 7th from 5-9 pm.