Coal miner dies in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice issued a statement today after learning of the death of coal mine electrician Steven Vernon Keeney, 40, of Sylvester, WV.

The incident took place just after midnight this morning at the Panther Creek Mining, LLC, American Eagle Mine in Cabin Creek, WV. Keeney suffered an electric shock.

“Our brave mine electricians are right there underground with our coal miners every day, doing courageous and important work that allows us to keep the lights on across the entire country. Today, we are heartbroken for the loss of one of these heroes: Steven Keeney. Cathy and I ask everyone to join us in praying for his family, friends, and the entire West Virginia mining community.”