MORGANTOWN, WV (BY: GLEN MINNIS, WEST VIRGINIA RECORD) – James Van Nostrand is convinced President Trump’s decision to pull the United States from the Paris Agreement on climate change won’t have much impact in coal heavy states like West Virginia or across the industry as a whole.

“The coal jobs aren’t coming back,” Van Nostrand, a West Virginia University law professor and director of the Center for Energy and Sustainable Development, told The West Virginia Record. “I don’t think it will improve the economy in West Virginia at all.

“No industry is taking on more coal ventures. The reality is coal is out of the money and can’t compete with the likes of natural gas and renewable energy. Right now, no investor would loan money for a new plant.”

