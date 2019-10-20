Coal City man pleads guilty to production of child pornography

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – A Coal City man pled guilty to a child pornography offense, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Charles Larry Wallace, Jr., pled guilty to production of images of child pornography.

“These cases are some of the most painful and emotional cases for my office to handle,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Adults are supposed to protect children, not exploit them. A violation of the solemn responsibility to protect our children is something that can’t be forgotten or forgiven.”

Wallace admitted that on January 5, 2019, he used a cell phone to take several sexually explicit photographs of a prepubescent minor who was in his care at the time. Wallace then backed the photographs up to his Google Photos account and sent them to another individual via the Internet.

Wallace faces up at least 15 and up to 30 years in prison when sentenced on February 6, 2020.

The West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit and the Beckley Police Department conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Irene C. Berger presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald is handling the prosecution.