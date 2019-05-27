Coal City Hosts Annual Memorial Day Ceremony

“Freedom is not free The price for freedom is sacrifice,” Kevin Meadows, Post Adjuant for VFW Post 4326 said. “And the currency with which that is paid is blood. And I would like everyone to remember that.”

In Coal City sits the Raleigh County Veterans Memorial. And every year on Memorial Day, the community comes together to honor all soldiers who have passed. It also gives veterans a chance to remember those who were alongside them that they have lost. In attendance this year was World War II veteran Cecil Ward who will turn 99 in August.

“It’s nice to be able to be here, to be old enough to be here,” Ward said. “A lot of the soldiers are gone, a lot of the World War soldiers, but I’m fortunate to be here.”

Sitting one seat down from Ward was Harold Stone, a 95 year old veteran who also served in World War Two

“For 70 years of my life I was never thanked once and now it’s ongoing. every day every day. It’s amazing,” Stone said. “Somewhere somehow somebody will come up to me and thank me and shake hands. It gives me a good feeling.”

Many Veterans were at the memorial, but those involved wanted to make sure the focus stayed on those who weren’t.

“Today is our day to, like I said, honor the dead,” Meadows said. “Some people mix that up with Veterans Day. On Veterans Day, we honor living veterans, but today is about the folks who made the ultimate sacrifice.”