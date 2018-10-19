Coal City Fire Department hosting a hotdog sale

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY)- Deciding what to have for lunch can sometimes be a pain, but no need to worry as the Coal City Fire Department will be having a hot dog sale today (Friday, October 19th) and Saturday the 20th.

The department will have a meal deal that includes: 4 hot dogs, a bag of chips and a soda.

Individual items will also be for sale and all the money will go towards providing children in the area with a Christmas.

The fire department will deliver if you are within a reasonable distance.

If you are in a rush, you can call the fire department and place your order at: 304-683-3945.