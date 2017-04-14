    •
    Coaches Expect Players to Capitalize in Spring League

    Apr 14, 2017

    White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – The 2017 Spring League begins this weekend, with football players looking for a return to the NFL or CFL able to showcase their talents in Southern West Virginia.

    Terry Shea, who is coaching quarterbacks in the Spring League, expects players to be aware they need to make changes if they do want that second chance.

    Shea’s coaching career began in the 1960s and has included multiple teams at both the college and pro levels. He was also a head coach in the Fall Experimental Football League, which operated in a similar manner to the Spring League.

    The first game is scheduled for Saturday afternoon, with games also being held on April 16th, 22nd, 23rd, 25th, and 26th.

