CNN: Trump’s approval again reaches 40% after positive reaction to hurricane response

Scott PickeyBy Sep 21, 2017, 16:40 pm

WASHINGTON (CNN) – resident Donald Trump’s approval rating has once again reached 40%, while earning high marks for his handling of the government’s response to recent hurricanes, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

A broad 64% of Americans say they approve of how Trump’s government reacted to the recent storms, including two in three independents (66%). Nine in 10 Republicans support his reaction (90%), and even Democrats are evenly divided on Trump’s response to the crises, with 44% both approving and disapproving.

