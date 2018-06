PINEVILLE– The race for mayor in Pineville is coming down to a recount.

The town voted for a new mayor on June 12 and Mike Kodak came out on top. The night of the race he was ahead of his opponent Jason Smyth by 9 votes, but after provisional votes that difference slimmed to 6.

A recount will be held on Thursday at 2:30 PM at Town Hall in Pineville. Kodak says he still plans on winning this seat.