Clemson: 6 still hospitalized after party floor collapse

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 23, 2018, 04:34 am

(AP)- A school spokesman said six Clemson University students remain hospitalized after they were hurt during a weekend party when the floor collapsed at the clubhouse of an off-campus housing complex.

Clemson police said 30 people were hurt early Sunday when the floor gave way during jumping and dancing at The Woodlands of Clemson clubhouse.

The university said 29 of the 30 were Clemson students. Clemson associate vice president Joe Galbraith told news outlets Monday that six were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Clemson planning and code director Todd Steadman said there was an occupancy limit of 135 people for the upstairs portion of the clubhouse that collapsed.

 

He says the school is reviewing security video to determine how many people were on the floor when it failed.

Daniella Hankey

Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor. Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members. As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.

