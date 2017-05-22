Clay school officials looking into middle school hidden camera allegations

Advertisement



Clay County school officials say they are looking into allegations that a hidden camera was placed in the girl’s locker room at Clay County Middle School.

Superintendent Joe Paxton would not confirm the existence of a camera, but he did say they are looking into allegations that needed examined.

Paxton said school officials are working closely with law enforcement in the situation and called it a “student-related incident.” Paxton said commenting more could compromise any investigation. The Clay County sheriff said he also could not comment because it was a juvenile-related matter.

Related

Comments

comments