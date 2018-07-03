EducationLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Class to teach making jelly and canning coming to New River CTC
By Daniella HankeyJul 03, 2018, 07:22 am
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY)- Learn to make homemade jelly, pressure can, and freeze foods during a one-day class at New River Community and Technical College’s Nicholas County Campus on Thursday, July 26 from 10 am to 4 pm.
The class will teach students how to make jelly from fresh fruits, to pressure can and what foods to pressure can and to freeze fresh foods safely.
The cost for the class is $45, and preregistration is required.
New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training along with community education classes to help teach hobbies and skills.
For more information about community and workforce classes at New River CTC or to register contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu) or Jeanne Stone at (304-883-2469, vstone@newriver.edu).
