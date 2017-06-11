WOAY – The Class AAA all-state baseball teams were announced Sunday, with the players being selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Area players receiving all-state honors were:
FIRST TEAM – Michael Maiolo (Woodrow Wilson), Daylon Colley (Greenbrier East)
SPECIAL HONORABLE MENTION – Hunter Fansler (Woodrow Wilson), Tanner McCallister (Greenbrier East), Joey Powell (Greenbrier East), Ethan Webb (Princeton)
HONORABLE MENTION – Blake Colley (Greenbrier East), Hunter Burnette (Princeton)