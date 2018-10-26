Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Class AAA Soccer Regionals – October 25

Matt DigbyBy Oct 25, 2018, 23:54 pm

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – For the second straight year, Greenbrier East girls soccer and Princeton boys soccer faced George Washington in the Class AAA Region 3 finals in Beckley.

The Lady Patriots scored in the final minute before halftime to take a 1-0 lead, but the Lady Spartans would create chances in the second half, although none were able to find the net. George Washington maintained the 1-0 scoreline, winning the match to advance to states.

Princeton opened the scoring in the first five minutes, with a tap-in from Ben Broyles. While the Patriots had momentum on offense for most of the first half, the Tigers increased their lead with a goal from Dorian Webster not long before the break. However, George Washington would rally to tie the game late in regulation, then score the winning goal in the second overtime to win 3-2 and advance to the state tournament.

