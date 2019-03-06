Class AAA Regionals: George Washington @ Woodrow Wilson

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – A back-and-forth game saw George Washington win 74-72 against Woodrow Wilson in a Class AAA Region 3 co-final in Beckley.

The Patriots scored the first nine points of the game and led for the entire first half, taking a 38-35 lead into halftime. Woodrow Wilson would rally to take a nine-point lead in the third quarter, but the visitors responded with a run in the fourth quarter, making plays in the final minutes to preserve the win.

Bryce Radford led the Flying Eagles with 26 points; his first basket of the night brought his career point total to 1,000. Micah Hancock and Danny Bickey each had 13 points for Woodrow Wilson, who finishes 18-7.

Also in Region 3, Greenbrier East had a second-quarter lead at Capital, but the Cougars would go on to win 77-65 to clinch a berth in next week’s state tournament. Cory Beswick led all scorers with 23 points, while Bailee Coles added 17 for the Spartans, who finish 12-12.