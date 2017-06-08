WOAY – The Class AA all-state baseball teams were announced Thursday, with the players being selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Area players receiving all-state honors were:
FIRST TEAM – Grant Mohler (James Monroe), Trenton Begley (Liberty)
SECOND TEAM – Seth Meadows (PikeView)
SPECIAL HONORABLE MENTION – Fisher Horton (Independence), Logan Stump (Independence), Colton Bradley (James Monroe), Tyler Mullins (Liberty), Dylan Basham (Liberty), Nick Woods (PikeView), Tate Mayes (Nicholas County), Breyden Morgan (Westside), Eric Hoosier (Wyoming East), Lane Jordan (Oak Hill), Keith Sexton (Shady Spring)
HONORABLE MENTION – Nick Nutter (Nicholas County), Josh Pritt (Nicholas County), Nick Kostenko (Independence), Mikey Belcher (James Monroe), Clay Havens (James Monroe), Chris Begley (Liberty), Austin Wood (Shady Spring), Michael Guilliams (Shady Spring), Noah Craddock (Oak Hill), Jacob Harmon (PikeView), Andrew Rollins (Westside), Dakota Dixon (Westside), Cameron Cook (Wyoming East), Ethan Hoosier (Wyoming East),