Class AA Semifinals: Bluefield vs. Fairmont Senior

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Friday’s Class AA semifinal between Bluefield & Fairmont Senior.

After the teams opened the game by trading three-pointers, the Polar Bears were able to establish momentum and race out to a double-digit lead, en route to a 64-32 win. Jalen Bridges led all players with 17 points, 12 rebounds, and eight blocks.

Braeden Crews had six points to lead Bluefield (21-3), who had 10 different players record points in Friday’s game.

This was the first time an area high school boys basketball team had made the state semifinals since 2016; the last team to make the championship game was Bluefield in 2014, which they won.