Class AA Quarterfinals – Robert C. Byrd vs. Oak Hill

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Thursday’s Class AA quarterfinal between Robert C. Byrd and Oak Hill.

The Red Devils had the 9-7 lead after the first quarter, but the Eagles would soon establish momentum, going on to win 49-36. Michael Beasley & Darrick McDowell both had 10 points to lead Oak Hill (20-6).

Head coach Benitez Jackson was quick to give Robert C. Byrd credit on taking advantage of opportunities throughout the night. Players say it is bittersweet having reached the state tournament for the first time since 2011, but with the season coming to an end Thursday.