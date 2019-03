Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Thursday’s Class AA quarterfinal between Bluefield and Fairmont Senior!

The Beavers were led by 18 points from Jaisah Smith, but the Polar Bears established momentum early in the second half, going on to win 50-32. Abby Faulkner had 14 points for Fairmont Senior.

Bluefield finishes the season 17-9.